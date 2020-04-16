Bosnian region boosts 2020 budget to ease coronavirus impact

SARAJEVO, April 16 (Reuters) - Government of Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation on Thursday revised its 2020 budget up by 11.2% to reflect an increase in spending aimed at shoring up its economy, battered by measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The revised budget will amount to 5.51 billion Bosnian marka ($3.06 billion) and will be sent to the parliament to be fast-tracked, the government said.

It expects corporate tax revenues to fall by 21%, while revenues from pension and disability contributions, as well as indirect taxation revenues are forecast to fall 15.2% and 16.7%, respectively, or by up to 493 million marka in total.

The government aims to set up a 500 million marka fund to help stabilise the economy.

It expects to get 400 million marka under the International Monetary Fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument and 20 million euros ($21.79 million) from the World Bank to help the country to cope with the coronavirus impact.

The government also aims to raise 180 million marka through the bond and treasury bill auctions to help to plug budget gaps and finance maturing debt.

As of Thursday, Bosnia had reported 1,167 confirmed coronavirus cases and 43 deaths. A lockdown introduced by the authorities to halt the COVID-19 has severely affected businesses and jobs. ($1 = 1.7984 marka) ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela. Editing by Jane Merriman)