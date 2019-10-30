Financials
Bosnia household bank deposits reach record $7.3 bln-c.bank

SARAJEVO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Total household deposits at commercial banks in Bosnia reached a record 12.89 billion Bosnian marka ($7.3 billion) at the end of September, up 8.9% from a year ago, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Transaction accounts and demand deposits accounted for 56.1% or 7.2 billion marka, with the former up 17.3% or 562 million marka and the latter up 9.4% or 293 million marka.

Time and savings deposits accounted for 43.9% or 5.6 billion marka, of which long-term deposits amounted to 5.2 billion marka, the bank said.

Household deposits in the local currency accounted for 42.8%, up from 38% six years ago, while deposits in euros accounted for 52.2%.

The central bank said household deposits accounted for the largest share of total deposits with commercial banks at 55.2%.

“They therefore represent an important basis for the financing and functioning of banks,” it said.

1$ = 1.763 Bosnian marka Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

