CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Bosnia secures $732 mln energy loan from China's Exim bank

(EPBiH corrects the loan value to 613 mln euros, from 750 mln euros)

SARAJEVO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bosnia secured a 613 million euro ($732 million) loan from China’s Exim bank on Monday to help Bosnian utility EPBiH build a new facility at its Tuzla coal-fired power plant, EPBiH said in a statement. The deal was signed during a two-day summit of China and Central European countries in Hungary, attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

EPBiH in 2014 picked a consortium, which includes China Gezhouba Group and Guandong Electric Power Design, to add the 450 megawatt (MW) unit, one of the largest investments in the Balkan country’s energy infrastructure, but the project has been delayed by red tape and negotiations over financing it. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Susan Fenton)