June 8, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Bosnia's Serb Republic to start Eurobond roadshow next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, June 8 (Reuters) - The finance ministry in Bosnia’s Serb Republic said on Friday it would tour European cities next week to meet investors before the region’s maiden international five-year bond issue worth 200 million euros ($235.20 million).

The ministry has said the bond will be issued via the Vienna Stock Exchange on June 21. It said it expected the coupon rate at between 4.5 percent and 5 percent.

The roadshow will take place from June 11-15 in Vienna, Zurich, Geneva, Frankfurt, Luxembourg and London, the ministry said.

Bosnia’s two post-war autonomous regions, the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, have so far sold short- and long-term debt only in local auctions, raising funds to plug budget holes and finance maturing debt. ($1 = 0.8503 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela Editing by Andrew Heavens)

