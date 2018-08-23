FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bosnia invites bids to build highway sections worth $269 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A Bosnian regional motorways company Autoceste FBiH invited bids on Thursday for the construction of two sections of a pan-European north-south highway worth a total of 235 million euros ($269 million).

The deadline for bids is Oct. 4, the company said on its website.

One project is the construction of a 2 km-long tunnel in southern Bosnia and the other is a 5.1 km section of the highway in central Bosnia.

Autoceste FBiH, the company based in Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, said it had secured loans of 120 million euros from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and 90 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the projects.

The remaining amount will be covered by grants from the Western Balkans Investment Fund, the company said.

The sections are parts of the European Corridor VC highway connecting Budapest in the north with the Croatian port of Ploce in the south. ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Evans)

