Bosnia inks deal with Chinese, Azeri firms to build highway section

SARAJEVO, June 20 (Reuters) - Bosnian state motorways firm Autoceste FBiH has awarded a 99 million euro ($111.9 million) contract to build part of a pan-European north-south highway to China State Construction Engineering Corp and a consortium including Azerbaijan’s Azvirt MMC. Under the terms of the deal, China State Construction Engineering Corp will build the road portion of the 11.75-kilometre-long Pocitelj-Zvirovici section of the highway in southern Bosnia at a cost of 66.1 million euros.

A consortium of Azvirt MMC, China’s Sinohydro Corporation and Power China Road Bridge Group will construct the one kilometre-long Pocitelj bridge on the section, worth 32.8 million euros.

Funding for deal has been provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the works, which should commence soon, should be completed in 30 months’ time, Autoceste’s general manager Adnan Terzic said.

The company has built 105 kilometres of the 335 km-long stretch of the Corridor VC, which runs from Budapest to the Croatian port of Ploce.