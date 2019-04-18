Bosnia picks an Azeri-Bosnian consortium to build a highway section

SARAJEVO, April 18 (Reuters) - Bosnian regional motorways company Autoceste FBiH has chosen an Azeri-Bosnian consortium to build a section of a pan-European north-south highway, worth a total of 76 million euros ($85.45 million), a company official said on Thursday.

The consortium of Azerbaijani Azvirt Limited Liability Comp. and the Bosnian Hering company will build a 5.3 kilometre section including a tunnel from Vranduk to Ponirak in central Bosnia, the stretch of the Corridor VC highway which runs from Budapest to the Croatian port of Ploce.

49.6 million euros of the total funding has been provided by the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), the development finance institution of the member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said an official who asked not to be named.

The official added the agreement with the consortium will be signed soon.

Turkish companies Cengiz Insaat and Kolin Insaat and a joint venture of Austria’s Strabag AG and Bosnia’s Euro-Asfalt had also submitted bids for the section.

The Autoceste FBiH has built 105 kilometres of the 335 km-long stretch of the Corridor VC passing through Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation. This year, the construction and tenders for another 40 km of the highway sections should begin, worth about 500 million euros, the official told Reuters. (1$ = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)