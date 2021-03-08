COVID vaccine delays could hinder Bosnia's economic recovery - IMF

* Delays in the vaccines’ arrival may hurt Bosnia’s growth-IMF official

* Economy seen up 3.5% this year, after falling 5.5% in 2020

* Talks on a new loan deal will require compromises-IMF

SARAJEVO, March 8 (Reuters) - Delays in the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines may hinder the recovery of Bosnia’s economy which had been expected to grow 3.5% this year after falling 5.5% in 2020, an IMF official said on Monday.

Ethnically divided Bosnia only launched partial inoculations last month after the autonomous Serb Republic received its first batch of 5,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccines and health workers were invited to be inoculated in neighbouring Serbia.

Bosnia’s other region, the federation dominated by Bosniaks and Croats, is relying on getting its share of 2.1 million shots ordered by the state under the COVAX scheme for poor countries and from the European Union, but they have yet to arrive.

“We are assuming for now that vaccines will be widely available in Bosnia-Herzegovina in the second half of the year,” Andrew Jewell, the IMF resident representative in Bosnia, told Reuters.

“Now here we are in March and vaccines are very far from being widely available, and at the same time we are seeing new strains of the virus and we are seeing the cases increase.”

Jewell said the worsening pandemic and lack of vaccines may prompt the lender to cut its growth forecasts.

Jewell said there was “a tremendous uncertainty around the growth forecast” but added: “If everyone is vaccinated, then a lot of this uncertainty is lifted”. He said the IMF sees Bosnia’s economy reaching pre-crisis level in 2022.

The lender’s talks with Bosnia on a new 750 million euro ($890 million) loan, badly needed by its two regional governments, were suspended in December due to a lack of agreement on some reforms.

While both regions had disagreed with some conditions required by the IMF under the programme, the Serb Republic firmly rejected some reforms saying they were political.

“I suspect that we will start talking again, but for the negotiations to be successful, it is going to require some compromise,” Jewell said.