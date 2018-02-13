IMF cuts Bosnia's 2018 growth forecast to 3.2 pct from 3.5 pct

SARAJEVO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The IMF said on Tuesday it had cut Bosnia’s 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent from 3.5 percent previously, citing downside risks from domestic politics even as macroeconomic conditions remained stable.

In a report, the International Monetary Fund said Bosnia should press on with economic and financial reforms to boost growth needed to create badly-needed jobs and achieve income convergence with the European Union that it aspires to join. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)