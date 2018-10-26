RPT-Flipping marvellous: Balkan chefs break pancake record

(Repeating due to technical glitch.)

SARAJEVO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A team of Balkan chefs rustled up a world record number of a pancakes on Friday, making 14,186 in eight hours at Sarajevo’s tourist fair.

Using 300 litres of oil, 600 kilograms of flour and 400 litres of milk, the 140 cooks from Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovenia kept the frying pans turning in an improvised open-air kitchen under autumn sunshine as 15 judges looked on.

Many of the pancakes were served to visitors to the fair and organisers - who must await ratification of their claim from Guinness World Records - said they would hand the rest to volunteer organisations for distribution to vulnerable groups.

The existing official record of 12,716 pancakes was set in Moscow in 2017. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by John Stonestreet)