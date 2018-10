SARAJEVO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - An explosion hit the Brod oil refinery in northern Bosnia near the Croatian border, police said on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred around 2130 local time (1930 GMT), local media reported citing citizens in the town of Brod. Photos taken by mobile phones and published on Bosnian web portals showed fire at the plant. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)