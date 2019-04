Bosnian region raises $11.5 mln via 6-mo T-bills issue at lower yield

SARAJEVO, April 22 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic raised 20 million Bosnian marka ($11.5 million) through an auction of six-month treasury bills on Monday aimed at helping it plug a budget gap, the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said in a filing. Below are the auction details: 6-month maturity Latest Previous in Jan. 2019 YIELD 0.0000 0.0993 percent OFFER 20 million marka 20 million marka TOTAL BIDS 38.1 million marka 66.4 million marka ASSIGNED 20 million marka 20 million marka ($1 = 1.7385 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic)