Financial Services and Real Estate
June 8, 2020 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bosnian region raises $14.5 mln via 5-year bond issue

1 Min Read

    SARAJEVO, June 8 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic raised 25.1 million Bosnian marka ($14.5 million) via
an issue of five-year domestic bonds, slightly more than it
sought to plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Banja
Luka Stock Exchange said on Monday.
     Below are the auction details:
          
             Latest               Previous
 YIELD       3.10%                3.00%
 COUPON      3.20%                2.00%
 OFFER       25 million marka     300 million marka
 TOTAL BIDS  28 million marka     153 million marka
 ASSIGNED    25.1 million marka   137.5 million marka
 
 (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below