Bosnian region raises $14.5 mln via 5-year bond issue

SARAJEVO, June 8 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic raised 25.1 million Bosnian marka ($14.5 million) via an issue of five-year domestic bonds, slightly more than it sought to plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said on Monday. Below are the auction details: Latest Previous YIELD 3.10% 3.00% COUPON 3.20% 2.00% OFFER 25 million marka 300 million marka TOTAL BIDS 28 million marka 153 million marka ASSIGNED 25.1 million marka 137.5 million marka (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic)