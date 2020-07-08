Bosnian region raises $14.8 mln via 5-yr bond issue at lower yield

SARAJEVO, July 8 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic raised 25.5 million Bosnian marka ($14.8 million) via an issue of five-year domestic bonds, slightly more than it sought to plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said on Wednesday. Below are the auction details: Latest Previous YIELD 2.80% 3.10% COUPON 3.20% 3.20% OFFER 25 million marka 25 million marka TOTAL BIDS 46.4 million marka 28 million marka ASSIGNED 25.5 million marka 25.1 million marka ($1 = 1.7227 marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)