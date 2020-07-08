Financial Services and Real Estate
Bosnian region raises $14.8 mln via 5-yr bond issue at lower yield

    SARAJEVO, July 8 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic raised 25.5 million Bosnian marka ($14.8 million) via
an issue of five-year domestic bonds, slightly more than it
sought to plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Banja
Luka Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.
     Below are the auction details:
          
             Latest               Previous
 YIELD       2.80%                3.10%
 COUPON      3.20%                3.20%
 OFFER       25 million marka     25 million marka
 TOTAL BIDS  46.4 million marka   28 million marka
 ASSIGNED    25.5 million marka   25.1 million marka
 

($1 = 1.7227 marka)

