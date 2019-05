Bosnian region raises $17.16 mln via 7-yr bonds at lower cost

SARAJEVO, May 28 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation raised 30 million Bosnian marka ($17.16 million) through an auction of seven-year domestic bonds, aimed at helping it plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. Below are the auction details: Latest Previous YIELD 0.768% 3.899% OFFER 30 million marka 70 million marka TOTAL BIDS 96.6 million marka 132.1 million marka ASSIGNED 30 million marka 70 million marka ($1 = 1.7478 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)