Bosnian region raises $20.6 mln in 7-yr bond auction

SARAJEVO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic raised 36.6 million Bosnian marka ($20.64 million), more than targeted, via an auction of seven-year domestic bonds, aimed at helping it plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said on Wednesday. Below are the auction details: 05/02/2020 02/12/19 YIELD 1.71% 1.70% COUPON 2.40% 2.30% OFFER 35 million marka 35.8 million marka TOTAL BIDS 76.2 million marka 80.9 million marka ASSIGNED 36.6 million marka 37.1 million marka ($1 = 1.7732 marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)