February 5, 2020 / 11:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bosnian region raises $20.6 mln in 7-yr bond auction

    SARAJEVO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic raised 36.6 million Bosnian  marka ($20.64 million),
more than targeted, via an auction of seven-year domestic bonds,
aimed at helping it plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt,
the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.
     Below are the auction details:
  
             05/02/2020           02/12/19
 YIELD        1.71%               1.70%
 COUPON       2.40%               2.30%
 OFFER        35 million marka    35.8 million marka
 TOTAL BIDS   76.2 million marka  80.9 million marka
 ASSIGNED     36.6 million marka  37.1 million marka
 ($1 = 1.7732 marka)

 (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)
