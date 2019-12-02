Financial Services and Real Estate
December 2, 2019 / 12:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bosnian region raises $21.1 mln in 7-yr bond auction at lower cost

    SARAJEVO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic raised 37.2 million Bosnian marka ($21.15 million)
through an auction of seven-year domestic bonds aimed at helping
it plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Banja Luka
Stock Exchange said on Monday.
     Below are the auction details:
  
             02/12/2019           19/08/19
 YIELD        1.70%               1.90%
 COUPON       2.30%               2.50%
 OFFER        35.8 million marka  35 million marka
 TOTAL BIDS   80.9 million marka  77.7 million marka
 ASSIGNED     37.2 million marka  36.4 million marka
 ($1 = 1.7590 marka)
 

 (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)
