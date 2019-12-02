Bosnian region raises $21.1 mln in 7-yr bond auction at lower cost

SARAJEVO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic raised 37.2 million Bosnian marka ($21.15 million) through an auction of seven-year domestic bonds aimed at helping it plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said on Monday. Below are the auction details: 02/12/2019 19/08/19 YIELD 1.70% 1.90% COUPON 2.30% 2.50% OFFER 35.8 million marka 35 million marka TOTAL BIDS 80.9 million marka 77.7 million marka ASSIGNED 37.2 million marka 36.4 million marka ($1 = 1.7590 marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)