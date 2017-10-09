Bosnian region raises $7.8 mln via 6-mo T-bills issue at lower cost

SARAJEVO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic raised 13 million Bosnian marka ($7.8 million) through an auction of six-month treasury bills on Monday aimed at helping it plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said in a filing. Below are the auction details: Auction date Previous auction 09/10/17 18/09/17 6-month maturity Latest Previous YIELD 0.3001 percent 0.4480 percent OFFER 13 million marka 10 million marka TOTAL BIDS 29.4 million marka 31.9 million marka ASSIGNED 13 million marka 10 million marka ($1 = 1.670 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)