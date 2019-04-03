Bosnian region sells 10-yr bond above target, yield lower

SARAJEVO, April 3 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic sold 31.9 million Bosnian marka ($18.3 million) worth of 10-year domestic bonds, above the 30 million marka target and at lower yield, to plug budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said in a filing. Below are the auction details: Auction date Previous auction 03/04/19 02/08/17 Latest Previous YIELD 3.25 percent 4.00 percent COUPON 4.00 percent 4.00 percent OFFER 30 million marka 25 million marka TOTAL BIDS 79.7 million marka 38 million marka ASSIGNED 31.9 million marka 25 million marka ($1 = 1.746 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)