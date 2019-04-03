Financial Services and Real Estate
Bosnian region sells 10-yr bond above target, yield lower

    SARAJEVO, April 3 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic sold 31.9 million Bosnian marka ($18.3 million) worth
of 10-year domestic bonds, above the 30 million marka target and
at lower yield, to plug budget gap and finance maturing debt,
the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said in a filing.
     Below are the auction details:
          
 Auction date    Previous auction
 03/04/19       02/08/17
 
             Latest              Previous
 YIELD       3.25 percent        4.00 percent
 COUPON      4.00 percent        4.00 percent
 OFFER       30 million marka    25 million marka
 TOTAL BIDS  79.7 million marka  38 million marka
 ASSIGNED    31.9 million marka  25 million marka
 ($1 =  1.746 Bosnian marka)

 (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)
