Financials
March 19, 2020 / 4:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Astaldi signs deal to sell stake in third Bosphorus bridge to IC Ictas

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian builder Astaldi said on Thursday it had signed an accord to sell its stake in Istanbul’s third Bosphorus bridge to its local partner IC Ictas Sanayi ve Ticaret for $315 million, in a key step of its rescue process.

Astaldi, which has tapped a creditor protection scheme, will use the proceeds from the sale to pay creditors who are due to meet on March 26 to give a green light to the company’s rescue plan.

Under the plan, rival Salini Impregilo is set to buy a majority stake in Astaldi to build a national construction giant.

Ictas, which in turn is discussing the sale of a majority stake in the bridge to a consortium of Chinese entrepreneurs, will pay Astaldi once they clinch the sale or, alternatively, in tranches over the next three years.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below