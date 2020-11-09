CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-SoftBank in talks to sell Boston Dynamics to Hyundai - Bloomberg News

(Corrects to remove reference to Boston Dynamics building robots often co-developed or funded by the U.S. military.)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co in a deal valued at as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal are yet to be finalised, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2Idg55M)

The company’s products include Cheetah, which it claims to be the world’s fastest legged robot, and RiSE that can navigate vertical terrains such as walls, trees and fences.

Boston Dynamics was bought by Google-parent Alphabet Inc in 2013 and sold to SoftBank in 2017.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)