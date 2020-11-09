SoftBank in talks to sell Boston Dynamics to Hyundai - Bloomberg News

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co in a deal valued at as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal have yet to be finalised, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2Idg55M)

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)