Device maker Stryker has made a takeover approach to Boston Scientific - WSJ

June 11 (Reuters) - Device maker Stryker Corp has made a takeover approach to Boston Scientific Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported here, citing sources.

It is unclear whether Boston Scientific is receptive to the approach from Stryker, the paper reported.

Shares of Boston Scientific, which had market value of $44 billion as of Friday’s close, surged 9 percent at $34.85.

Both companies could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)