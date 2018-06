June 13 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Stryker Corp was not in discussions to buy rival Boston Scientific Corp, Stryker said in a regulatory filing bit.ly/2Jy6VQB on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal had reported on Monday Stryker had made a takeover approach to Boston Scientific. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)