July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a 72.3% drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hit by charges related to its acquisition of Britain’s BTG Plc.

Net income fell to $154 million, or 11 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, from $555 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.63 billion from $2.49 billion. (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)