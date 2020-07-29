Company News
July 29, 2020 / 10:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boston Scientific swings to loss as medical device sales sink

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a second-quarter loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower demand for specialty medical devices as patients continued to defer elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss attributable to Boston Scientific was $153 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with net earnings of $154 million, or 11 cents per share, last year.

Sales fell to $2.00 billion from $2.63 billion.

Reporting by Trisha Roy and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below