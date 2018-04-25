Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales

April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter net sales on Wednesday, helped by higher demand for its products, including pacemakers and heart valves.

Net sales rose to $2.38 billion from $2.16 billion.

The company posted a net profit of $298 million, or 21 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, versus $290 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)