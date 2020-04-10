Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit restores Nevro patents on spinal-cord stimulation

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday revived Nevro Corp’s lawsuit against Boston Scientific over four patents for producing electronic spinal-cord stimulation (SCS) without causing the “pins and needles” sensation known as paresthesia.

The Federal Circuit said U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco erred in finding that Nevro’s system and device patents were indefinite and therefore invalid.

