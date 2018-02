A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a 2014 verdict ordering Boston Scientific Corp to pay four women a total of $18.5 million for injuries caused by the company’s transvaginal mesh devices.

The company had reached settlements for undisclosed amounts with two of the women since the trial, but appealed the award to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals with regard to the two remaining women.

