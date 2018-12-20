MOVES-Boston Private names new chief of corporate strategy and development

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc on Thursday named Paul Simons as executive vice president and chief of corporate strategy and development.

Simons, who will report directly to CEO Anthony DeChellis, will be responsible for developing and executing strategic growth plans at the company, the wealth management firm said.

Previously, Simons served as the managing director of an institutional securities firm. (Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)