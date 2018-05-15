FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 5:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Boston Private Wealth names Anderson as COO, Saccocia CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Boston Private Wealth named Tom Anderson as chief operating officer and Shannon Saccocia as chief investment officer.

Anderson, who previously served as CIO and COO, will now shift from his dual role to focus on COO responsibilities, the company said.

The wealth management arm of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc said Saccocia most recently was chief investment strategist.

Both Anderson and Saccocia will report to President Scott Dell’Orfano. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

