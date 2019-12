GABERONE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Botswana budget retailer Choppies will exit three more African markets, the company announced late on Friday, less than a fortnight after it announced it would sell its loss-making South African operations for only 1 rand.

It added that it posted a 445 million pula ($40.8 million) loss after tax in delayed results for the financial year ending June 2018. (Reporting by Brian Benza Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)