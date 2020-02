GABORONE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Botswana’s budget deficit is project to narrow to 2.4% of GDP in 2020/21 from 3.9% in the fiscal year ending March, Finance Minister Thapelo Matsheka said on Monday.

The southern African nation’s fiscal year runs from April to March. (Reporting by Brian Benza; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtamb; Editing by Alison Williams)