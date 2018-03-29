Botswana's GDP growth accelerates in Q4 - stats office

March 29 (Reuters) - Botswana’s economy expanded 5.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the last quarter of 2017 following a 1 percent contraction in the previous three months, statistics office data showed on Thursday.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product grew by 6.5 percent after expanding by 1.1 percent in the preceding quarter.

Botswana’s economy is projected to expand at a faster pace in 2018 compared to last year as the mining sector is benefitting from a recovery in the global economy, Finance Minister Kenneth Matambo said in February. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones)