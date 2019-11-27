Bonds News
November 27, 2019 / 8:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Botswana's GDP to slow to 3.5% in 2019 - IMF

1 Min Read

GABORONE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Botswana’s economic growth will slow to about 3.5% in 2019 from 4.5% in 2018, before speeding up to around 4.2% in 2020 if the southern African nation can shake-off the effects of weak diamond exports and drought, the IMF said on Wednesday.

“The outlook is subject to significant downside risks, including a global rise in protectionism, a faster-than-anticipated slowdown in China and in the euro area, and continued slow growth in South Africa,” said the International Monetary Fund in a statement. (Reporting by Brian Benza Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below