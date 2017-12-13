FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Botswana exchange lists IFC local currency bond
December 13, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 2 hours

Botswana exchange lists IFC local currency bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GABORONE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday listed a 250 million pula ($25 million) bond for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the exchange’s first local currency bond issued by a non-resident issuer.

Through the bond, the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will invest the 250 million pula in BBS Limited, a 41-year old building society in the process of demutualizing and converting into Botswana’s first homegrown commercial bank.

“The long-term funding will support the transformation of the (building) society into a full-service commercial bank financing underserved clients, including small and medium enterprises,” IFC Regional Director for Africa Oumar Seydi said.

The IFC investment in BBS is a senior loan, Seydi added.

$1 = 10.3950 pulas Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
