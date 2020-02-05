Kuwait's Boubyan Bank hires arrangers for dollar sukuk

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank has hired international and regional banks to arrange the issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed.

HSBC and Standard Chartered have been hired as joint global coordinators. Bank ABC, Boubyan Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, KFH Capital, Kuwait International Bank and Warba Bank are also involved in arranging the deal, the document said.

Boubyan Bank will meet fixed income investors in Dubai and London ahead of the potential benchmark debt sale. Benchmark bonds are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million. (Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Davide Barbuscia)