Nestle buys vitmain maker Bountiful for $5.75 billion

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Nestle has bought vitamin and supplements maker The Bountiful Company for $5.75 billion, the world’s largest packaged food company said on Friday, the latest expansion of its health and nutrition business.

The KitKat chocolate bar maker bought Bountiful from KKR . Bountiful makes products under the Nature’s Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex and Puritan’s Pride brands. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)