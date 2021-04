Nestle confirms discussions to acquire vitamin maker Bountiful

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Nestle is in discussions to buy nutritional supplement maker The Bountiful Company, the Swiss food giant said on Monday.

“Nestlé S.A. today announced that it is in discussions to acquire all or part of The Bountiful Company,” Nestle said, confirming earlier reports.

Bountiful, which is majority-owned by private equity firm KKR Co & Inc, makes Nature’s Bounty vitamins, Osteo Bi-Flex joint-care supplements and Puritan’s Pride vitamins and supplements. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)