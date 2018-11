PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bouygues Construction said on Thursday it had won a contract with Taylor Wimpey , worth more than 100 million pounds ($129 million), to build the first phase of the London “Postmark” property project.

Postmark is the name given for the property development of the old Royal Mail and Post Office depot located near the capital’s fashionable Clerkenwell and Farringdon districts.