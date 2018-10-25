Bouygues Telecom in talks to buy phone services firm Keyyo

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bouygues Telecom is in talks to buy Keyyo, a French company offering phone services to small businesses and households, which has a market capitalisation of around 50 million euros ($57 million).

Keyyo said on Thursday that Bouygues would offer 34 euros per share, marking a premium of 30 percent to Keyyo’s closing price of 26 euros on Oct. 24.

France’s main telecoms companies are market leader Orange , Bouygues Telecom, Altice Europe’s SFR and Iliad, with the sector often viewed by analysts as having the potential for consolidation. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)