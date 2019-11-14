Bouygues 9-month results beat expectations on construction, telecoms performance

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues reported better-than-expected nine-month results on Thursday, propelled by the good performance of its construction and telecoms businesses.

The family-owned group said revenue grew by 9% over the period from a year earlier to 27.6 billion euros ($30.42 billion), while current operating profit advanced by about 260 million euros to 1.12 billion euros.

This beat the median average of analysts’ estimates for both indicators, according to consensus figures distributed by the company.

The telecoms division added 220,000 new mobile plan customers as well as 110,000 new high-speed fibre clients in the third-quarter.

Bouygues confirmed its full-year targets, including an improvement in group profitability and the generation of 300 million euros of free cash flow at Bouygues Telecom. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Kim Coghill)