Bouygues' H1 profits jump on back of growth at telecoms and TV arms

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bouygues posted a better-than-expected first-half core operating profit on Thursday, as its telecoms and TV units helped offset weakness at the French conglomerate’s construction businesses.

First-half current operating profit jumped 36% to 453 million euros ($504.8 million), beating the median average of analysts’ forecasts.

Revenues advanced by 11%, or 5% at a like-for-like and constant exchange rates basis, to 17.45 billion euros over the period. Bouygues confirmed its full-year guidance, including an improvement of the group’s profitability and a free cash flow of 300 million euros at Bouygues Telecom.