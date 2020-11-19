France's Bouygues hikes outlook for H2

Nov 19 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues on Thursday raised its outlook for the second half of the year on the back of a strong third-quarter.

The group now expects the current operating margin in the second-half of 2020 to be slightly higher than in the second-half of 2019.

It had originally forecast a significant profitability in the second half of 2020, although without reaching the particularly high levels of the second half of 2019. ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Reporting by Charles Regnier; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)