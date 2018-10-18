France's Bouygues lowers 2018 outlook

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues on Thursday said operating profit at its construction businesses was expected to fall this year due to challenges in the completion of three energy and services projects at Bouygues Construction and at its Colas arm.

The company said it was keeping its 2018 outlook unchanged for TF1 and Bouygues Telecom, but that it was now targeting a stable or a slightly lower current operating profit at group level versus 2017.

In August, Bouygues had kept its full year outlook for rising profitability across the group, amid renewed signs of improvement at is telecom division. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sarah White)