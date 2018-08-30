UPDATE 1-Bouygues keeps outlook as telecoms arm improves

* H1 current operating profit 303 mln euros, tops analysts’ forecast

By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues beat first-half current operating profit forecasts on Thursday amid renewed signs of improvement at is telecom division, even though cold weather hurt its road building business.

Bouygues kept its full year outlook for rising profitability after total group sales rose 4 percent in the first half to 15.7 billion euros ($18.4 billion).

While the group, which builds roads and owns France’s biggest private TV broadcaster TF1, said first-half current operating profit fell 12.7 percent to 303 million euros ($354 million), that beat a Reuters poll forecast for an operating profit of 284 million euros and sales of 15.413 billion euros.

Bouygues shares jumped 4.4 percent in early trade.

The first half profit figures reflected a 174 million euro operating loss at the group’s Colas road building division, stemming mostly from cold weather that hurt first quarter business. Operating profit at the Bouygues Telecom unit, however, rose 10 percent to 148 million euros.

Bouygues Telecom’s further improved results reflected growth in its mobile and fixed-line customer base.

Bouygues, whose attempt to merge its telecoms unit with market leader Orange failed two years ago, saw revenue rise 7 percent, helped by price increases and the launch of a new range of fixed and mobile offers in the second quarter 2018.

It added 901,000 mobile customers in the first half, and confirmed all its targets, including that of 300 million euros of free cash flow for 2019.

Bouygues’ construction arm, which makes the bulk of group sales, had a backlog at a record 33.7 billion euros at the end of June, up 9 percent year on year.

French rival Eiffage, reported on Wednesday half-year profits that beat analyst forecasts, helped by contracts for the Grand Paris Express and a rise in revenues from its motorway business. ($1 = 0.8554 euros) ($1 = 0.8538 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Inti Landauro and Susan Fenton)