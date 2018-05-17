UPDATE 1-Conglomerate Bouygues keeps full-year goals in spite of weak Q1

* Q1 sales 6.826 bln euros vs 6.837 bln yr ago

* Operating loss 111 mln euros vs 75 mln loss yr ago

* Keeps 2018 goals, says Q1 not indicative of full year

* More signs of improvement at Bouygues Telecom

* Bouygues Telecom has said can prosper on its own (Adds details from statement, background)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues posted a worse-than-expected first quarter group operating loss, although it maintained its full year targets amid further signs of an improvement at its telecoms division.

Poor weather in Europe had hurt the performance of Bouygues’ road construction arm Colas during the first quarter, but Bouygues said the quarter was not representative of how the company expected to perform over the full year.

Bouygues’ telecoms arm also managed another improvement in its results and the French conglomerate stuck to its prediction for a further rise in profits over the full year.

Bouygues, which failed to merge its telecoms unit with market leader Orange two years ago, said it should continue to gradually improve its profits in 2018.

The family-controlled Bouygues group, which also builds roads and owns France’s biggest private TV broadcaster TF1 , said first-quarter revenue dipped to 6.826 billion euros ($8.1 billion) from 6.837 billion a year ago.

Its current operating loss also widened to 111 million euros from a 75 million loss last year, reflecting a 302 million loss at Colas.

According to a company compiled poll of 12 analysts, the median forecasts for Bouygues had predicted quarterly sales of 6.913 billion euros and a current operating loss of 101 million.

Yet Bouygues Telecom’s quarterly revenues rose 6 percent to 1.281 billion euros and Bouygues Telecoms’ current operating profit also rose to 50 million euros from 32 million last year.

Bouygues Telecom also confirmed its targets for 2018 and 2019.

France’s telecoms sector, hit by a price war following the entrance of low-cost player Iliad in 2012, has been the subject of takeover speculation in recent years.

Last month, Bouygues said it was not in discussions with any other operator, denying a news report that it was weighing a bid to acquire the French SFR telecoms unit of rival Altice .

Bouygues Telecom has said it can prosper on its own and has responded with a turnaround plan including job cuts and a focus on the rollout of its 4G network and fixed-line broadband, helping it win new customers.

Bouygues Telecom’s robust performance came amid heavy promotions by Altice’s SFR and market leader Orange, which rival Iliad had partly blamed for its own weaker-than-expected results earlier this week.