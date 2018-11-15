UPDATE 1-French group Bouygues maintains toned-down outlook as 9-month profits fall

* 9-month current operating profit falls to 820 mln euros

* Keeps 2018 outlook for stable to slightly lower op. profit

* Bouygues had lowered profit forecast last month (Adds details, background)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues reported a well-flagged decline in nine-month operating profits, as difficulties at its construction business offset a further improvement at its telecoms arm.

The family-controlled group, which also builds roads and owns France’s biggest private TV broadcaster TF1, kept its revised 2018 guidance for a stable or slightly lower current operating profit at group level.

Nine month revenues rose 6 percent to 25.219 billion euros ($28.59 billion), although current operating profits fell 12.1 percent to 820 million euros.

This was, however, above a company-compiled consensus of analysts’ expectations for a current operating profit of 797 million euros and sales of 24.785 billion euros.

Last month, Bouygues lowered its full year operating profit forecast, citing difficulties in the completion of three energy and services projects at Bouygues Construction and at its Colas arm.

The company pointed to glitches at two biomass power plants in the United Kingdom, a new phase of litigation related to a data centre in Ireland and difficulties at Colas due to strikes at French rail operator SNCF and additional costs related to the handover of a pipe-laying project.

As a result, current operating profits in the construction business declined in the nine-months to 406 million euros from 579 million last year, while current operating profit at Colas fell 24 million euros.

However, Bouygues Telecom showed a stronger performance.

Operating profits at Bouygues Telecom rose by 51 million euros to 314 million euros and its sales grew 6.5 percent, reflecting growth in its mobile and fixed-line customer base despite fierce competition in the French market.

Bouygues Telecom, which added 475,000 mobile customers and 71,000 fixed customers in the third quarter, kept all its financial targets.

Rival telecoms group Iliad on Tuesday said third quarter revenues rose 1.7 percent, helped by its recent entry into Italy although Iliad faced tougher competition in its domestic French market where the company had fewer mobile and fixed subscribers in the quarter.