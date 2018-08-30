UPDATE 2-Bouygues shares shine as telecoms arm improves

* H1 current operating profit 303 mln euros, tops analysts’ forecast

* Bouygues expects to continue to improve profitability in 2018

* Bouygues Telecom keeps all its targets, shares up 5 pct

* (Adds CEO comments, analyst, updates shares)

By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues reported stronger-than-expected first-half results on Thursday, bolstered by further signs of improvement at its telecom arm.

That encouraged investors who sent shares in the group, which builds roads and owns France’s biggest private TV broadcaster TF1, up as much as 5 percent.

Bouygues said its construction business had a record high order backlog and maintained its full year outlook for rising profitability, even though cold weather hurt its road building business.

CEO Martin Bouygues, whose attempt to merge Bouygues Telecom with market leader Orange failed two years ago, told a news conference the ongoing process to reallocate mobile phone frequency bands in France was likely to freeze any talks about future telecom sector consolidation for five months until early 2019.

The group, which builds roads and owns France’s biggest private TV broadcaster TF1, saw first-half current operating profit fall 12.7 percent to 303 million euros ($354 million), hit by a 174 million euro operating loss at its Colas road building division as cold weather hurt first-quarter business.

However, current operating profit beat a Reuters poll forecast for 284 million euros.

By 0912 GMT, Bouygues shares were up 3.1 percent, having lost 14 percent this year.

“No slowdown in telecoms, construction margins to recover in the second half,” said Raymond James analysts, keeping a “market perform” rating.

Operating profit at Bouygues Telecom rose 10 percent to 148 million euros in the first half, a further improvement that reflected growth in its mobile and fixed-line customer base.

TELECOMS CONSOLIDATION

Bouygues Telecom saw revenue rise 7 percent, outperforming a 4 percent rise in total group revenue, and helped by price increases and a new range of fixed and mobile offers introduced in the second quarter.

It added 901,000 mobile customers in the first half, and confirmed all its targets, including that of 300 million euros of free cash flow for 2019.

France’s telecoms sector, hit by a price war following the entrance of low-cost player Iliad in 2012, has been the subject of takeover speculation in recent years.

Last month, Orange’s Chief Executive Stephane Richard said market conditions were likely to lead to a new round of merger talks between France’s four telecom operators from 2019 onwards.

When asked about telecom sector consolidation, Martin Bouygues acknowledged on Thursday he had held a “discussion” that did yield to any agreement. He did not elaborate.

Bouygues’ construction arm, which makes the bulk of group sales, had a backlog at a record 33.7 billion euros at the end of June, up 9 percent year on year.

French rival Eiffage reported on Wednesday half-year profits that beat analyst forecasts, helped by contracts for the Grand Paris Express and a rise in revenues from its motorway business. ($1 = 0.8554 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume; Additional reporting by Genaelle Barzic; Editing by Inti Landauro and Susan Fenton)