Richard Viel appointed CEO of Bouygues' telecoms division

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The board of Bouygues’ telecoms division has appointed Richard Viel as chief executive officer, the company said on Friday.

Viel, 61, replaces Olivier Roussat, who remains chairman of the board of Bouygues Telecom. Roussat, 54, also acts as deputy CEO of parent company Bouygues SA.

The family-controlled construction and media empire is run by Martin Bouygues, 66, one of France’s most prominent business leaders.

Roussat is seen as one of the potential candidates to replace Martin Bouygues in the event his position becomes vacant. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Mark Potter)

